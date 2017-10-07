Woman Killed, 2 Injured In Santa Clarita Head-On Wreck

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A woman was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision in Santa Clarita, authorities said Saturday.
One of the drivers involved in the crash, which was reported at 11:49 p.m. Friday in the area of Golden Valley and Soledad Canyon roads, was detained at the scene and being investigated for possibly driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to Lt. Rob Hahnlein of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Hahnlein said the detained driver was traveling in a Honda on Golden Valley Road when he crossed over the center divider and struck another Honda.
The driver in the other Honda, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene, authorities said. A third vehicle struck the cars involved in the initial crash, according to Hahnlein.
In addition to the deceased driver, one person suffered critical injuries and another suffered minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It wasn’t clear which patients were traveling in which cars.
