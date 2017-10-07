Rapper Nelly Arrested On Rape Charges In Wash.

Filed Under: Nelly

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner’s attorney staunchly denies.

gettyimages 676029210 Rapper Nelly Arrested On Rape Charges In Wash.

Rapper Nelly performs during Live Nation’s celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017, in New York City. (Getty Images)

Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Walmart.

Nelly is scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by “greed and vindictiveness.”

Stocker says Nelly is in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge “at some point.”

Nelly is known for his hits “Hot in Herre,” ”My Place” and “Over and Over.” He also appeared in the 2005 film “The Longest Yard.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

