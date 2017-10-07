Police: Man Driving Drunk In Torrance Crash That Injured 10-Year-Old Girl

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A 10-year-old Inglewood girl remained hospitalized Saturday after being critically injured in a three-vehicle collision in Torrance in which the driver of the car she was riding in was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

The crash was reported at 5:46 p.m. Friday in the area of Prairie Avenue and 182nd Street, according to Torrance police Sgt. David Koenig.

Police said the girl was a passenger in a black 1997 BMW 850 CI coupe driven by a 55-year-old man from Inglewood. The relationship between the girl and the driver was not immediately clear.

Witnesses at the scene said the BMW was speeding south on Prairie Avenue, passing several vehicles when it collided with a silver 2001 Chevrolet Impala it tried to go around, Koenig said. The BMW then lost control and struck a curb before crossing into the northbound lanes of Prairie Avenue where it collided with a Toyota Camry.

The girl was treated by Torrance Fire Department personnel at the scene before she was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries and is listed in critical condition, Koenig said.

The driver of the BMW was not injured and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and causing great bodily injury to another person, Koenig said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Impala, a 57-year-old Harbor City man, as well as the driver and sole occupant of the Camry, a 22-year-old Inglewood woman, were not injured in the collision, Koenig said.

Prairie Avenue was closed in both directions between 182nd Street and Artesia Boulevard for nearly six hours for the investigation.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)