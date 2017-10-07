Best 2017 Halloween Events In The Inland Empire

Calico Ghost Town / Alien Invasion-Ghost Haunt
36600 Ghost Town Road
Yermo, CA 92398
(800) 86-CALICO
cms.sbcounty.gov
Dates: October 20, 2017 – October 22, 2017
For Halloween this year, why not visit an old ghost town? The once thriving gold mining town that produced over 20 million dollars worth of silver ore fast became a ghost town when the miners packed up and left when the ore disappeared. Allure surrounds this great ghost town and it is believed to be haunted. Back again this year for Halloween, make sure to visit this terrific and popular haunted house in the heart of the Inland Empire. Past years have included other attractions, including carnival games, pumpkin carving, and crafts. Make sure to dress up your little ones in costumes!
Escape: Psycho Circus 2017
NOS Events Center
689 South E St.
San Bernardino, CA 92408
www.escapehalloween.com
Date: October 27 & 28, 2017
On Halloween weekend, Escape: Psycho Circus returns again for sinister sights that will shock, and amaze those who visit. The Psycho Circus in past years offered visitors a variety of attractions, including plenty of musical acts on both days. Dance to progressive trance experience two nights of beats, and much more. In addition, explore the bizarre world of the Psycho Circus with larger music that goes along with sinister costumes.
Field of Screams
Storm Stadium
500 Diamond Drive
Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
(951) 245-4487
www.hauntedstadium.com
Dates: October 6, 2017 – October 31, 2017
Inland Empire’s top attraction for Halloween is back again this year! The Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium becomes the “Field of Screams” once again for this Halloween season. With new scary mazes and scare-zones, new characters and new scenes, the Field of Screams will leave you running the bases scared.
Happy Hauntings Halloween Activities
Castle Park
3500 Polk Street
Riverside, CA 92505
(951) 785-3000
www.castlepark.com
Located at Castle Park, Happy Hauntings Halloween activities will offer plenty of fun activities for the Halloween season, including pumpkin painting, a costume contest that kids will find very fun, as well as a great trick-or-treat street. New this year will be House of Halloween where kids 12 and under can venture into a friendly Halloween maze and get special treats!
Human Roast House
Located on the corner of
University Avenue & Main Street
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 680-1345
www.humanroasthouse.com
Dates: Opens October 5, 2017 until October 31, 2017
Located in Downtown Riverside, when you enter the Human Roast House, you’re not just entering your average haunted house. In fact, you’re entering the home of Austin Reed Trebbe, a famed serial killer of Riverside. Be terrified as you wander his home and see how sick and twisted he was. You see the clowns that feed his delusions. This is not for the faint at heart as you can probably guess. Older children are welcome if they are brave enough, but parents must judge for themselves. The event runs from 7pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Sundays, and 7pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturdays. On Halloween night, though, the event will be open from 7pm to 10pm.
