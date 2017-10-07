4 Killed When Speeding BMW Slams Into Tree, Erupts In Flames In Northridge

Filed Under: Northridge

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Two men and two women were killed when their BMW, traveling at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour, lost control and crashed Friday night in Northridge.

Meanwhile, police are searching for a second vehicle that may have also been speeding in the same direction at the same time.

According to Los Angeles police, the BMW carrying four people was speeding east on Lassen Street just before 11 p.m. when the male driver lost control at Balboa Boulevard, crested over a hill, slammed into a tree and then struck a wall. The impact was so strong it severed the car into several pieces. The vehicle also erupted into flames.

Two men and two women riding in the car, all in their early 20s, died at the scene, police said.

Police told CBS2 that witnesses saw a second vehicle, a black-colored sedan, speeding in the same direction at the same time. Investigators are still searching for that car.

No names have been released. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

