2 Teens Shot At Pasadena Birthday Party

PASADENA (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were recovering Friday after being shot at a birthday party in Pasadena.
The gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in front of home in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue, according to Pasadena police Sgt. Tim Bundy.
The gunman walked up to the party and fired several rounds, striking the two victims before fleeing on foot, Bundy said. The suspect was only described as a male.
The victims were taken to a hospital where the man was in critical but stable condition and the girl was in stable condition after suffering a slight grazing wound, Bundy said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the victims knew the shooter.
