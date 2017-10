LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Justin Turner homered and drove in five runs, Clayton Kershaw won despite giving up four homers and the Los Angeles Dodgers roared to a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in their NL Division Series opener.

PHOTOS: Dodgers Take Game 1

Fans on social media were thrilled by the Dodgers’ effort in Game 1.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

9-5 #Dodgers. With the pitching match-up, it was a must-win; but it was good to get the win. Over to you #RichHIll — Caleb D. Miller (@ProfCalebMiller) October 7, 2017

Good Game, @Dbacks!! We'll see ya'll tomorrow night!! Thanks for the good baseball!! Not once did I relax. #ThisTeam #Dodgers — Tracy Jeffords (@TracyJeffords) October 7, 2017

Lets go @Dodgers 1 win down, 10 to go! #dodgers. This is the year. — CS IT Services PV (@CompusiteVta) October 7, 2017

3-run home run Justin Turner #JT to give the Dodgers #ThisTeam a 3-0 lead! — Robert Freedman (@RobOfAZBirdGang) October 7, 2017

Best pitcher on the planet for 162 games a year. Every year. Still above average in the postseason. #Kershaw — Eric Monacelli (@ermonacelli) October 7, 2017

Heads up base running by #JustinTurner. Shall we call him the Red Bearded Bandit? #BleedBlue #NLDS — Jeff Klein (@Jeff_JoeFan) October 7, 2017