Man Stabbed 10 Times During Fight In Church Parking Lot, 2 Teens In Custody

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Two teenagers were in custody Friday on suspicion of stabbing a man 10 times during a fight in the parking lot of a Palmdale church.
Deputies were called out to William J. McAdam Park, 38115 30th St. E, where the victim was found at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Anthony Gunn said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.
A witness told deputies the victim had been fighting with people who were partying in a church parking lot. That group was not associated with the church.
After the victim was stabbed, he crossed the street to the park, where he collapsed on the sidewalk, Gunn said. The suspects fled in several vehicles.
Gunn said a deputy later spotted people pushing a car with a flat tire and determined that at least one of them had been involved with a fight.
They admitted to being involved in the fight at the church, and deputies took two males, 17 and 18 years old, into custody, Gunn said.
