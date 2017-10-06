Early-Morning Brush Fire Sparks Near Pasadena Homeless Camp

Filed Under: Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out near the 210 Freeway in Pasadena Friday morning.

capture5 Early Morning Brush Fire Sparks Near Pasadena Homeless Camp

(CBS2)

The blaze was reported before 5:12 a.m. off the westbound side of the 210 Freeway near Lake Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

Pasadena Fire Department crews responded and quickly knocked down the flames. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

The cause is under unknown. However, a Pasadena fire spokesperson said investigators are looking into whether a nearby transient encampment may have sparked the blaze.

