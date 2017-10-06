Security Increased For Coldplay Concert At Rose Bowl After Vegas Massacre

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Security is being ramped up for Friday night’s Coldplay concert at the Rose Bowl in the wake of the massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Officials expect 60,000 attendees at the concert, which begins at 6:45 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and officials are urging attendees to arrive no later than 5 p.m. and be in their seats when the show begins.

“In light of recent events, there are no specific, credible threats related to the Coldplay concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium,” police said. “The Pasadena Police Department will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners from state and federal agencies to evaluate threat levels and ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.”

“Spectator safety and security is paramount,” added Pasadena Police Department Chief Phillip Sanchez.

Security experts say that a venue like the Rose Bowl is easier to secure because there are clearly marked exits and people are screened as they come in, versus a festival in an open area where the layout may change.

All general parking lots open at 3 p.m. and close 90 minutes after the event ends. More law enforcement will be visible in the lower Arroyo parking lots and inside the stadium itself.

Rose Bowl’s policy on transparent bags will be enforced.

A complete list of stadium rules and prohibited items is available at www.rosebowlstadium.com.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)