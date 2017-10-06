Bold High-End Motorcycle Theft Caught On Tape In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Motorcycle thieves didn’t know or didn’t care that cameras were rolling on a midday heist in Little Tokyo. The red van is the perfect size for hiding a motorcycle, in this case a 2016 BMW S1000 stolen from an underground garage of a downtown high-rise.
“Heartbroken, I had that bike less than nine months I thought it would be safe to park it here,” the bike owner said.
The bike’s owner who doesn’t want to be identified, is a victim of a growing trend nationally. Motorcycles thefts were up in 2016 and topping the list of areas where they occur was L.A. County.
“These guys are getting away with it. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last,” he said.
The bike’s owner had pulled into the garage at noon a week ago Wednesday. About 25 minutes later he believes the men in the video saw him ride in and waited for another tenant to open the garage doors for their chance.
“I want to spread awareness because we have other bike owners in my building. None of us lock up our motorcycles because we think it’s safe.”
He’s turned over the video to the LAPD and notified his buildings security and hopes someone will recognize these men and call central division.