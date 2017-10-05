Santa Ana Father Of 6 Detained By ICE

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Six young children made a tearful public plea for the return of their father, who was detained by ICE as he was leaving for work.
Israel Barrios-Mendoza was in his driveway and about to leave for work Wednesday when federal agents took him into custody.
“My sisters are crying because their dad isn’t here,” Gwen Barrios said. “So please…let him come home.”
Barrios-Mendoza has been living in the U.S. for 25 years, and is the main provider for his six American children.
“He’s always been there for us,” her brother, Israel Barrios Jr., said. “So for ICE to just come out of nowhere and take him from us….that’s not what this country’s about.”
Barrios-Mendoza is being held in San Diego, and his family says his life could be in danger if he’s deported to Mexico.