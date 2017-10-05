Pursuit Ends With Wreck At Busy North Hollywood Intersection; 3 Hurt

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A suspect and his two passengers were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in North Hollywood that occurred during a brief police pursuit Wednesday night.
The incident began at around 9:34 p.m. when a Los Angeles police officer attempted to pull over a reckless driver. The suspect refused to stop and a chase ensued. After about a minute, the suspect crashed his car into several vehicles at the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Victory Boulevard. The exact details of the collision and the number of vehicles involved were not confirmed.
The suspect and his two passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. There was no word of any other injuries.
The investigation into the crash continued well into Thursday morning. Rush hour commuters were advised to avoid the area.