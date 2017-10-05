Sheriff’s Deputy Hurt While Serving Warrant In South El Monte

SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was injured as he helped serve a search warrant in South El Monte.

The search warrant was served 11200 block of Broadmead Street just before 5:30 a.m.

The deputy was conscious, talking and standing before he was loaded into an ambulance, which was escorted by several sheriff’s cruisers. Authorities would not say what the nature of his injury was.

Two women and a man were seen being taken into custody.

A perimeter around the area was set up, and nearby Durfee Avenue is down to one lane.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

