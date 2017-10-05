‘Bump Stock’ Company Suspends Sales In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – A Texas company that supplies “bump stock” devices similar to the ones used by the gunman during the Las Vegas massacre has suspended sales of the item.

In a brief statement on its website Thursday, Slide Fire Solutions says it has “decided to temporarily suspend taking new orders in order to provide the best service with those already placed.”

Investigators found 12 “bump stock” devices in the hotel room of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. Bump stocks can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon, authorities said.

LATEST COVERAGE: The Las Vegas Shooting

According to the Dallas Morning News, the bump stock was invented by Slide Fire’s owner, Jeremiah Cottle.

Slide Fire and Bump Fire Systems are the two primary bump stock providers, the Morning News reports. Both are headquartered in the Texas town of Moran.

On Thursday, the National Rifle Association announced its support for regulating bump stocks. It was a surprising shift for the leading gun industry group, which in recent years has resolutely opposed any gun regulations. Immediately afterward the White House, too, said it was open to such a change.

The NRA announcement followed comments from leading congressional Republicans including House Speaker Paul Ryan that Congress should take a look at the devices, which were little-known even to gun enthusiasts prior to Sunday’s bloodbath.

On Sunday night, Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino. He killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 before taking his own life.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)