World’s Longest Dog Tongue Is In South Dakota

CBS Local — A pet from South Dakota now holds the Guinness World Record for longest tongue on a dog. (Yes, that’s a real thing.)
Mochi is an 8-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls and her tongue is 7.31 inches long.
She smashes the previous record held by a Pekingese whose tongue was 4 and a half inches.
Her owner Carla Rickert says Mo loves peanut butter, so they use that to help encourage her to stick our her tongue when showing people.
Rickert said she adopted Mo from a rescue organization six years ago. According to reports, Mo faces some breathing difficulties and sometimes needing help to pick things up off the floor.