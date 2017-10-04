Pauley Perrette Announces ‘NCIS’ Departure

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Longtime “NCIS” star Pauley Perrette says she’s leaving the CBS crime drama after this season following 15 years on the show.
This is Perrette’s 15th season playing the pigtailed forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the show. Perrette confirmed reports of her departure on Twitter on Wednesday, writing that “there have been all kinds of false rumors as to why” she’s leaving.
She says neither CBS nor the show’s producers are “mad” at her and the decision to leave was one she made last year. The 48-year-old Perrette adds that she loves her character “as much as you do.”
Perrette has made headlines off-camera, most notably when she was attacked by a homeless man outside her home in 2015.
CBS did not issue an immediate comment on Perrette’s departure.
