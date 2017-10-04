Could Maple Syrup Be Fall’s New Favorite Flavor?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Maple syrup appears to be gaining on pumpkin spice as fall’s favorite flavor.

According to Google Trends, maple-related searches have skyrocketed in the past month. Some new maple-flavored treats include Starbucks’ maple pecan latte, Kettle-brand maple bacon potato chips and Chobani’s maple yogurt.

The new #MaplePecanLatte, pretty please, with fall on top? 🍁☕️💛 pic.twitter.com/04oJ5jPDCH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 22, 2017

Coffee lovers every year eagerly await the arrival of the limited-time only Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks. The popularity of the flavor has given rise to all manner of pumpkin spice products – cakes and cupcakes, naturally, but also more oddly, potato chips, smoothies, milkshakes, caramels, yogurt, energy bars, gelatin, popcorn, marshmallows, salsa, kombucha drinks, and cereals.

Pumpkin Spice Yolato is now available at the #unhdairybar and in the dining halls! pic.twitter.com/PgVki8wYHl — UNH Dairy Bar (@UNHDairyBar) October 4, 2017

We *do* rank tops in pumpkin spice products. WORLDWIDE. pic.twitter.com/Eb8u7EsYBQ — Soul Dovourer (@drnelk) October 4, 2017

@inspiredbrews Pumpkin Spice Kombucha. We love it cuz it's not sickly sweet & it still tastes like the 'booch we know & love. pic.twitter.com/TAZEFqo0dv — Function Coffee Labs (@function_coffee) October 4, 2017

Has pumpkin spice officially jumped the shark? If so, maple syrup is ready to take its place as the favorite fall flavor.