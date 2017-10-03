Man Attempts To Abduct Teen In Thousand Oaks

THOUSANDS OAKS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man driving a Range Rover who attempted to abduct a Westlake High School student in the Thousand Oaks area Monday afternoon.
The attempted abduction occurred at about 4 p.m. in the area of Townsgate and Triunfo Canyon roads, according to the Conejo Valley Unified School District.
The circumstances of the abduction attempt were not disclosed. The suspect was described as a man with a bushy beard and bald head. He was wearing black jeans, a maroon or purple shirt and Vans sneakers.
He was driving an older Range Rover with a baseball logo decal on the passenger front window.
Anyone with information should call Thousand Oaks police at 805-494-8200.