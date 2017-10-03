Man Attempts To Abduct Teen In Thousand Oaks

Filed Under: Thousand Oaks

THOUSANDS OAKS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man driving a Range Rover who attempted to abduct a Westlake High School student in the Thousand Oaks area Monday afternoon.

The attempted abduction occurred at about 4 p.m. in the area of Townsgate and Triunfo Canyon roads, according to the Conejo Valley Unified School District.

The circumstances of the abduction attempt were not disclosed. The suspect was described as a man with a bushy beard and bald head. He was wearing black jeans, a maroon or purple shirt and Vans sneakers.

He was driving an older Range Rover with a baseball logo decal on the passenger front window.

Anyone with information should call Thousand Oaks police at 805-494-8200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch