Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Orange County

327 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 706-3622
www.innovativedining.com
Sushi Roku will feature three pumpkin dessert during October. End your fabulous meal with pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin carnival cake, or pumpkin roll.
www.rubys.com
Ruby’s Diner is offering three pumpkin menu items available now through November 26. Pumpkin Waffle is a delicious twist on Ruby’s crispy, light malted waffle topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, whipped cream, and caramel (served every day until 11:30 a.m.) Pumpkin Hot Cakes are loaded with pumpkin and spice then griddled golden brown and sprinkled with cinnamon, nutmeg, powdered sugar, and served with whipped cream (served every day until 11:30 a.m.) Pumpkin Shake blends delicious pumpkin and spices and is topped with whipped cream and a candy corn.
Dana Marina Plaza
25001 Dana Point Harbor Drive
Dana Point, CA. 92629
(949) 388-8900
www.j-fat.com
Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern, or JFAT for short, will be serving Pumpkin, Pecan & Cinnamon Streuselkuchen for the whole month of October. This German-style cake is topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
www.juiceitup.com
Juice It Up! will be serving their “Holiday Duo”. The duo will feature the Pumpkin Pleaser smoothie and bowl. The smoothie is made with a blend of soy milk, non-fat frozen yogurt, fresh banana, and pumpkin spice pie mix. The bowl features a generous portion of the smoothie topped with organic pumpkin flax granola, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, cinnamon, and graham cracker sticks.
17655 Harvard Ave.
Irvine, CA 92614
(949) 932-0800
www.poqetdonuts.com
poquetDONUTS is officially entering the Pumpkin Season with two menu items that will have you say, “OMG!” (Oh. My. Gourd.) Try the Pumpkin Spice Latte to warm you up on a cold day and pair it with a Pumpkin Spice Doughnut.