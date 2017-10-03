Best Places For Tacos In Orange County

Whether it’s national taco day or not, tacos are one of the most popular food choices in Orange County and around the world. From fish tacos to chicken mole tacos and everything in between, We’ve rounded up the best of the best in Orange County!



El Toro Bravo Tortilleria

745 W 19th St

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 631-4464

www.eltorobravo.net

The decor might not scream fancy, but generally the best Mexican spots are the ones that are as authentic as they can be and can really only be discovered by word of mouth. It's not easy to find either. In fact, it's basically behind another restaurant. But, when you see the line, you'll know you've made it. What's good? Well, obviously everything, but combination plates are popular, as well as the carnitas, rib, or any other type of meat tacos. You really can't go wrong with whatever type of tacos you get here. The onions and cilantro give it that great taste too.



Taqueria Tapatia

202 S Bristol St

Santa Ana, CA 92703

(714) 972-9115

www.taqueriatapatia.com



www.taqueriatapatia.com

Loking for some delicious authentic tacos? Then look no further than Santa Ana's Taqueria Tapatia. Open late, this low-frills Mexican restaurant offers everything you can imagine including tortas, nachos, burritos, and of course, tacos. One of the best and most recommended are their al pastor tacos. Customers will tell you that nothing comes close to their tacos for the quality of the meat, the fresh ingredients and authenticity. You'll feel like you're eating some real Mexican fare. Oh, and they aren't skimpy about the meat also. Each taco is filled with a generous amount of whatever type of meat you choose.



Roman’s Taqueria

2400 Newport Blvd

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 548-5534



If you're the type that loves barbacoa in your tacos, then this is the place for you. Offering slow-roasted and amazingly flavored beef barbacoa, Costa Mesa's Roman's Taqueria makes a point of cooking its meat for hours in its special chili sauce to spicen it up. The menu is big, but the tacos are a sure bet and whatever meat you choose, you really can't go wrong.



Taqueria Zamora

3121 S Main St

Santa Ana, CA 92707

(714) 557-0907

www.facebook.com



www.facebook.com

If you ask any Orange County local that knows good Mexican food, Taqueria Zamora is always on the list. And, for good reason. From their famed chicken tacos with a kick of spice to al pastor, asada, lengua and many more options, the tacos here are cheap and amazing. You can add toppings too (some cost extra), to give it that special and unique taste that's just right for you.



Tito’s La Especial

701 N Harbor Blvd

Santa Ana, CA 92703

(714) 554-9871

This no-frills Mexican restaurant serves up pretty much any type of taco you could ever want. When you walk in, you'll notice a blue-board with their Mexican Style taco options to choose from. Make sure to order everything from vegetarian tacos to the beloved shredded beef option. The slow cooked meat in these are a favorite with its tenderness.



Los Cotija’s Taco Shop

11951 Euclid St

Garden Grove, CA 92840

(714) 636-3944

www.loscotijastacoshopoc.com



www.loscotijastacoshopoc.com

Family run since 1988, Los Cotija's is a hardworking Mexican eatery churning out tacos with unbelievable flavors influenced by what their patrons love. Their hugely popular fish tacos are easily the go-to order here, but don't overlook other tacos like their hard beef or chicken tacos, or soft tacos with carne asada, chorizo, shrimp, carnitas, or chicken as options.



Tacos Sinaloa

1430 17th St

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 543-2300

www.tacosinaloa.com



www.tacosinaloa.com

Visitors are in for a real treat when they enter this authentic Mexican eatery. The family-owned restaurant in Santa Ana focuses on fresh ingredients and while they are known for all of their delicious eats, patrons love their tacos. Try the carne asada (a favorite), or opt for carnitas, lengua, barbacoa, al pastor, shredded beef, shrimp, fish and many others.



Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen

141 S Glassell St

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 633-3038

www.gabbipatrick.com



www.gabbipatrick.com

What's good here? Everything, of course! But, if you want to get down to the heart of it, the tacos here are the real deal. Made in house and served on corn and flour tortilla, there are many options to choose from, including the seasonal veggie tacos with cauliflower, cheese, baby corn and lemon, or their achiote chicken tacos. With pulled jidori chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese and onions, it's a winner. Puebla grilled carne asada are also on offer, as are camarones, with chile arbol, cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo and jalapeno creme.