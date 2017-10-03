3-Alarm Blaze Destroys Anaheim Flooring Manufacturer

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A three-alarm blaze destroyed a commercial structure belonging to an Anaheim flooring manufacturer and production company overnight Monday.
About 50 firefighters responded to the third-alarm blaze that broke out at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday at 1596 S. Anaheim Blvd., according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters from Anaheim, Orange and Garden Grove fire departments took a little more than two hours to knock down the flames, and crews Tuesday morning continued to work on hot spots.
No injuries were reported.
While the involved structure was a total loss, the surrounding structures were protected and suffered minimal smoke damage, fire department spokesperson Daron Wyatt said.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
