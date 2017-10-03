BREAKING: Death Toll Rises In Vegas Shooting | Watch Live | Full Coverage |  Listen Live To KNX 1070

3-Alarm Blaze Destroys Anaheim Flooring Manufacturer

Filed Under: Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A three-alarm blaze destroyed a commercial structure belonging to an Anaheim flooring manufacturer and production company overnight Monday.

About 50 firefighters responded to the third-alarm blaze that broke out at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday at 1596 S. Anaheim Blvd., according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters from Anaheim, Orange and Garden Grove fire departments took a little more than two hours to knock down the flames, and crews Tuesday morning continued to work on hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

While the involved structure was a total loss, the surrounding structures were protected and suffered minimal smoke damage, fire department spokesperson Daron Wyatt said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch