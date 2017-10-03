Man, Woman Wounded in Costa Mesa Shooting

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A man and woman were shot and wounded in Costa Mesa and police Tuesday sought the gunman who attacked them.
The gunfire was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the area of Valencia Street and Mendoza Drive, said Costa Mesa police Sgt. Patrick Wessel.
“We responded and found a male and female, both adults, with gunshot wounds,” Wessel said.
The victims walked to the area where paramedics were setting up and taken to a hospital, where they are being treated, Wessel said. They’re expected to survive, he added.
The victims pointed out an apartment with which the shooter may have had some involvement, but police searched the area and no one was found.
The victims are believed to be acquainted with the shooter, Wessel said, but police were still working early Tuesday to identify him and determine a motive.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)