Fate Of Jason Aldean Concerts In SoCal Unclear After Vegas Attack

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Award-winning country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing at the moment gunfire broke out at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, is scheduled to perform in the Southland later this week.
Aldean was on stage when at least 58 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the attack late Sunday night.
He is scheduled to perform Friday at the Forum in Inglewood and Sunday at Honda Center, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether Aldean plans to go through with the performances in light of the Las Vegas shooting.
Aldean also has a Saturday night concert scheduled at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in San Diego.
In an Instagram post Sunday night, Aldean called the shooting “beyond horrific.”
“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight,” he wrote. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”