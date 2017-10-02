How To Help The Vegas Shooting Victims

BREAKING: Death Toll Rises In Vegas Shooting | Watch Live | Full Coverage |  Listen Live To KNX 1070

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — From donating blood to opening your wallet, there are different ways Southland residents can help the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas — the deadliest in modern US history.

Donate Blood

If you are in the Las Vegas area, there are options for donating blood. Although officials say that they have enough blood to meet immediate needs, citing “overwhelming turnout.”

United Blood Services and the American Red Cross have both provided blood to Las Vegas hospitals, and both list blood donation centers on their websites.

If you are here in the Southland, you can still donate blood, which helps free up the overall blood supply. Click here to find a blood donation center near you.

According to the Red Cross, donors must be at least 17 to give blood. Some states do allow 16-year-olds to donate if they have their parent’s permission. All donors are required to weigh more than 110 pounds regardless of age.

Donate Money

In addition to giving blood, financial donations are being accepted. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to assist the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. So far the site has raised more than $2.5 million out of a $3 million goal.

