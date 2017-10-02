Cold War Kids Rock Paddleboards And Mixology On A Trip To Reno Tahoe

Nathan Willett and Matt Maust, members of the indie rock band Cold War Kids, recently took a break from touring in Reno Tahoe.

The band is based in Southern California, so Willett and Maust flew to Reno and drove to Lake Tahoe along the scenic 45-mile route. Ready to commune with nature in North Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada, the guys compared the view to Switzerland, but even more majestic. Paddleboarding is a great way to get on the water, relax and truly experience the wonder of the area.

Lake Tahoe offers over 72 miles of shoreline, including sandy beaches and inlets with 20 public launch/landing sites. There are paddle routes for safety along with instructors, navigation tools and planning for a fun and enjoyable experience. Willett and Maust received their instruction and were soon off paddling over the clear blue water of the lake. Both admitted there is a feeling of freedom when paddling on the water and viewing the expanse of the mountains.

After a day in nature, the members drove back to relax at Death & Taxes in Midtown, a quickly-growing neighborhood. Death & Taxes offers classic, traditional and inventive cocktails. The bar is designed as a sophisticated speakeasy with vintage furnishings and comfortable seating. Cocktails are created using seasonal ingredients, infusions and house-made syrups. Beers and wines are also available with rotating selections.

One choice is The Black Gates made with gunpowder bourbon, islay mist scotch, lemon, drambuie 15 and cardamom. There are five specialty gin and tonic drinks along with classics such as the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. For those who want to get a little more familiar with their cocktails, classes are offered including basic, bartending 101, bourbon, tequila and mescal.

“Contrast in an American city is so great, and Reno is really the Biggest Little City,” Willett stated. Willett (vocals, piano, guitar) and Maust (bass guitar) are currently on tour with their latest release, L.A. Divine. They recently performed live at the Grand Sierra Resort’s Grand Theatre as part of their World Tour. Willett and Maust have embraced Reno Tahoe for its diverse culture, good food, great bars and thriving arts scene.

