Man Loses Legs After Being Struck By Metrolink Train In Chinatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities said a man lost his legs after he was struck by a Metrolink train in Chinatown Sunday afternoon.
The incident took place just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mission Road and Gallardo Street, according to LAPD spokesperson Officer Rosario Herrera.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to fire department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.
It was unclear if the man was trying to kill himself or whether he was just involved in a freak accident, said a desk officer with the LAPD.
“The man lost his legs when he was struck,” the desk officer said. “I know the man was seen walking around on the tracks before he was hit by the
train.”
