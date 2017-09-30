Town Reportedly Moves To Ban Trick-Or-Treating For Older Teens

BATHURST (CBSLA) — A town in Canada is reportedly attempting to ban trick-or-treating for teenagers over the age of 16 this Halloween.
According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the proposed policy would forbid those over the age of 16 from trick-or-treating, and imposes a curfew of 8 p.m. in Bathurst, New Brunswick.
The CBC says the new rules will be voted on in early October.
If approved, those violating the bylaw could be subject to a fine of $200. The rule also cuts off trick-or-treating beyond 8 p.m.
“It’s silly,” Kim Chamberlain, the deputy mayor of Bathurst, told the CBC. “If I have a trick-or-treater knock on my door at 8:30 p.m. I’m not going to say no.”
Currently, in Bathurst, only children under 14 may trick-or-treat and only until 7 p.m.
The bylaw, if passed, would relax the decades-old rule.