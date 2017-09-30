Former Lakers Coach Frank Hamblen Dead At 70

El SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — Frank Hamblen, a former head coach and assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers, died Saturday in California, the team announced.
Hamblen passed away in Del Mar at the age of 70. A cause of death was not announced.
Hamblen served as a member of the team’s coaching staff from 1999 to 2011.
“Frank Hamblen was a great coach and a good friend,” said Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton. “He was not only beloved by everyone in the Lakers organization but by those in the NBA community as well. Frank coached me as a rookie and in addition to all I learned from him on the court, he also emphasized how important it was to enjoy life off the court as well. My thoughts and prayers go out to Frank’s family.”
Hamblen’s career as a coach for the NBA and ABA spanned over 42 years.