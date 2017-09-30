Feds Eye Camp Pendleton After Rats, Frogs Found In Water

Inspectors found rats and frogs in water treatment systems at the sprawling California military base.
Filed Under: Camp Pendleton, Military Base, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal environmental officials will keep a close eye on Camp Pendleton after inspectors found rats and frogs in water treatment systems at the sprawling California military base.

Officials tell the San Diego Union-Tribune that the water consumed by 55,000 Marines and their families is safe — despite a pair of scathing state and federal investigations indicating chronic problems.

The newspaper says federal safety inspectors visiting Pendleton in June uncovered rats rotting on a reservoir gate, a desiccated frog clinging to a reservoir ladder and another rodent carcass floating in treated water.

All systems were cleaned after the discoveries.

The Marines and the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday entered into a consent decree designed to force the base to follow federal clean water regulations.

