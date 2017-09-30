Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – October 2

(Credit: Bob Hodson)

October is here, and with the new month comes a week packed with entertainment, like a world premiere play, fancy wine dinner, National Taco Day, a chance to cheer on a local football team, and more. It also means it’s time for not only spooky shows to start popping up over the city, but also the celebration of Oktoberfest! Salute!

Monday, October 2, 2017

“Fixed”

Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(310-307-3753)

www.EchoTheaterCompany.com

Inspired by both a film and novel, the new world premiere of “Fixed” is set in the heart of L.A.’s own Historic Filipinotown. The play explores the once underground “ball culture” where houses served as alternative families for outcasted black and Latino queer youth who would “walk” in elaborate drag competitions for trophies and recognition within the culture. In “Fixed,” one of these youth enters into a forbidden love affair, sparking tensions between one of the city’s biggest political families.

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Il Borro Wine Dinner

Toscana

11633 San Vicente Blvd., #100

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 820-2448

www.toscanabrentwood.com

Salvatore Ferragamo, grandson of the iconic fashion designer and proprietor of the family’s wine estate, is hosting a wine dinner at Toscana restaurant in Brentwood tonight. He and his wife will introduce a variety of wines from his extensive Tuscany estate during a five-course dinner. Expect to see wines ranging from a sparkling rose to syrah as courses of pâté, black truffle risotto, venison filet, and more are served. Admission includes all food, wine, tax, and gratuity, and with limited seating you’ll want to make your reservation ASAP.

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Celebrate National Taco Day

Various Locations

Los Angeles has no shortage of amazing tacos, which makes it the perfect place to celebrate National Taco Day. In honor of the very important holiday, Casa Vega is offering their Bloody Mary and Micheladas adorned with perfectly paired mini tacos at a special price. Casita Del Campo is offering all tacos for just $2 all day and night, including the new fried avocado taco. Also making it a fiesta of a day are the Melrose and Santa Monica locations of Red O where tacos will run you just $3 all day and night, and The Raymond 1886 offering a special drool-worthy Suckling Pig Taco Al Pastor.



Thursday, October 5, 2017

Creep LA: LORE

Magic Box LA

1933 S. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90007

www.creepla.com

It’s just the beginning of October, but if you’re already itching to get into some Halloween spookiness, Creep LA: LORE is the perfect place to start. A guide will handle eight brave souls at a time, as they enter a universe created around real-life tales behind pop culture’s most legendary horror myths. A multi-sensory trek through various stories of folklore has guests move through a range of environments, from moody rooms to intimate encounters to terrifying scenarios. The experience will leave even the toughest totally creeped out. The adult-only show runs through November 12, and tends to sell out fast, so don’t wait to grab tickets.

Friday, October 6, 2017

Oktoberfest

Alpine Village

833 W Torrance Blvd.

Torrance, CA 90502

(310) 327-4384

www.alpinevillagecenter.com

Zicke Zacke, Zicke Zacke, HOI HOI HOI! October means the return of Oktoberfest, and Alpine Village has the longest running one in Southern California. Along with traditional German beers and brats, the celebration also includes music and dancing by Oom Pah Pah party bands. Blending the authentic with modern, this Oktoberfest serves up the liquid courage and gets you out dancing! The fun runs Friday – Sunday every weekend through October 22. Fridays and Saturdays are 21+, with Sundays reserved for all-ages.

Saturday, October 7, 2017

USC vs Oregon State

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

3911 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90037

usctrojans.com

Today Sam Darnold leads the USC Trojans against the Oregon State Beavers at the Coliseum. With the 4-1 Trojans ranked third in the PAC-12 South and the 1-3 Beavers ranked fourth in the PAC-12 North, it should be a good game to help Trojan fans get over last Friday’s loss. The game is also a great chance to see USC’s legendary marching band, Spirit of Troy, perform. Game time starts at 1:00pm.

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Celebrate The Wallis’ Opening Day

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 746-4000

Thewallis.org

The Wallis’ new season kicks off today with a whole slate of entertainment. Three-time Emmy Award-winner Debbie Allen starts it off by leading a free, all-ages Salsa Sunday class on the promenade terrace at noon. Then at 2:30, Story Pirates brings the words and ideas of kids from L.A. and around the country to life in a performance by first-rate actors. Original soul and hiphop big band Urban Renewal Project caps off the day with a performance at 3:30, setting the tone for a great season ahead.

Byline: Article by Kellie Fell








