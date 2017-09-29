Suspicious Package Evacuates LA City Hall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspicious package forced the evacuation of Los Angeles City Hall Friday morning.
The package was reported at 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Spring Street, just outside the building, underneath some trees. A Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called to the scene.
Several streets surrounding City Hall were shut down and the building was evacuated.
The bomb squad used a robot to inspect the package. Just before 1 p.m. officers determined the package to be safe and gave the all clear.
The exact nature of the item was unknown.