The Only Juice Florida Wants Is From Its Oranges

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Florida may be famous for oranges, but it wants nothing to do with the “Juice”, according to its top prosecutor.

O.J. Simpson is eligible for parole as soon as Sunday and his release from the Nevada prison that he’s called home for past nine years may be just a few days later. Simpson’s attorney says the former NFL star is looking forward to ‘simple pleasures.’

“Just fresh seafood. fresh steak,” Malcolm LaVergne said. “He wants to get out and see his family. He has a very very optimistic attitude toward all of this.”

In July, the 70-year-old was granted parole for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. Simpson reportedly plans to return to Florida where his two children, Sydney and Justin live. Their mother was Nicole Brown, his former wife whose death and the death of Ron Goldman’s he was acquitted of more than two decades ago.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote a letter to her Department of Corrections saying that she objects to Simpson heading to her state.

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable.” Bondi wrote.

Bondi also says Simpson moving to Florida would create a burden on law enforcement because of his notoriety.

Legal analyst Steve Meister says it’s unusual for a state attorney general to try to prevent a parolee’s move, but there could by ulterior motives.

“I have to think the chances of Florida not taking him are almost nill,” Meister said. “And I think it is in part a calculation by the attorney general to get Florida to impose conditions on him, since she knows that Florida will likely take him.”

If Simpson ‘does’ move to Florida, Bondi wants him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and submit to regular drug and alcohol tests.

According to the terms of his parole, Simpson’s blood-alcohol-content cannot be higher than .08.

But Fred Goldman’s thinks Simpson should still be behind bars.

“I have this weird notion that bad people who have committed crimes belong in jail. not getting out early, not getting out at all in some cases.” Goldman said.

Saturday night at 9 p.m. on CBS2, 48 Hours will air a one-hour special: “O.J. Simpson: Endgame.” The special retraces the events that led Simpson to this moment.”