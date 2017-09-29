Compton Double-Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Wounded

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was killed and a woman was wounded in shooting in an unincorporated area bordering Compton, a sheriff’s deputy said Friday.
The shooting was reported at 9:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East 148th Street, near Central Avenue, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The man died at the scene, Alexander said. The woman was taken to a hospital but her condition was not immediately reported.
Homicide detectives were on scene investigating late Thursday night.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)