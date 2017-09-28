Where to Eat in Agoura Hills

Situated halfway between Los Angeles and Ventura, Agoura Hills is the home of plenty of delicious dining destinations both old and new. Breathtaking views abound in this jewel of the Conejo Valley so be sure to take advantage of outdoor dining options when the weather’s nice – which is fortunately way more often than not.



Old Place

29983 Mulholland Hwy.

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

(818) 706-9001

http://www.oldplacecornell.com

This nearly 50 year-old family-owned bar and grill is an Agoura Hills institution. Yes, the western saloon inspired main dining room is tiny, the breakfast waits are often long, and the bathroom is outside, but all of these quirks add to the restaurant's unique charm. The smell of the oak grill will inspire you to order a steak (as you should) though the chicken pot pie and the signature "Old Place" beef stew are as hearty as they are delicious. Be sure to make a reservation for one of the three dinner seatings and be aware that Old Place is closed on Monday's, Tuesday's and Wednesday's.



Ladyface Ale Companie

29281 Agoura Rd.

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

(323) 477-4566

While beer may be the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Ladyface, their food should not be overlooked. The kitchen excels at churning out brasserie classics like French onion soup, bouillabaisse and duck confit which is available in salad and sandwich options. Both the steak-frites and moules-frites are worthy orders as well, though the recently added poutine topped with pulled pork, beef gravy, and gruyere might be your go to option. Make sure to take advantage of the patio which offers a stunning view of the restaurant's namesake mountain.



Plata Taqueria & Cantina

28914 Roadside Dr. #110

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

(818) 735-9982

Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week this festive local favorite features food and beverage options that go beyond your standard Mexican fare. Taco and burrito fillings include short rib and seared ahi tuna among other familiar choices, the guacamole is served three ways, and the margaritas even come in multiple flavors including cucumber jalapeno and blackberry sage. Deal seekers should check out Plata's happy hour, which offers several food and drink specials – one of the best values in town.



Boar Dough Tasting Room

5015 Cornell Rd. Unit G

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

(818) 889-2387

Flatbreads and wine are the highlights at this creatively named casual dinner and weekend brunch spot. Bring a group, because this an ideal place for sharing. Start out with the salmon or meat and cheese board, order a couple of the Beatles inspired flatbreads – the Fab 4, featuring salami, speck, bresaola, and serrano is a must – then heat things up with the spicy Louisiana style fried chicken. Ask your knowledgeable server how to best pair your meal with a glass or bottle from the impressive wine list.



Green Onion

30651 Thousand Oaks Blvd. #F

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

There's something for everyone on the sprawling menu of this popular Chinese mainstay. While nearly every popular "Americanized" Chinese dish from chop suey to moo shu is available to order, those in the know ask for the "secret menu" which features more authentic fare like spicy shredded pig ear and cumin-spiced lamb. It's not surprising many locals are thankful that Green Onion gives them an excuse not to trek all the way to the San Gabriel Valley.



Osteria Orto

5719 Lake Lindero Dr.

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

(818) 735-3530

It's hard to find a better date night or special occasion destination in the Conjeo Valley than this Italian charmer which features stellar food and a stunning outdoor patio. Chef Francesco Pesce clearly puts a lot of love in serving up mouthwatering specialties from his native Italy. Short ribs, whether in entrée form under the moniker "two bones braised" or stuffed into tasty agnolotti – one of several terrific handmade pasta options – are on the short list of must orders, especially when accompanied with an Italian red from the well-curated wine list. Save room for dessert, which rotates daily and is made to order from scratch.



Article by David Klein.