Gun Accidentally Goes Off While Being Cleaned, Bullet Hits 2-Year-Old In Her Bedroom

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 2-year-old girl is undergoing surgery Thursday after being accidentally shot in her Apple Valley home.

Immediately after what authorities say was an accidental shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, the toddler was rushed onto a medical helicopter with a gunshot wound and flown to a trauma center.

The girl’s father told deputies he was downstairs cleaning a gun when he negligently discharged his handgun, San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said. The girl was struck in an upstairs bedroom.

The parents were interviewed by detectives and Children and Family Services. No arrests have been made.

