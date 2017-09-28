2 Inmate Deaths In 2 Days At LA Jail Under Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the second death in two days of an inmate at the Men’s Central Jail in Downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night.
The death was reported at 10:54 p.m. at the jail’s inmate reception center at 450 Bauchet St., said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. No details about the latest death were immediately released.
There were no details about the inmate’s death immediately available. It followed the death of an inmate who died after being pepper-sprayed to end his alleged assault on a cellmate.
An autopsy is still pending for 31-year-old Juan Correa Jr., who was pronounced dead around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday after becoming unconscious in the shower while decontaminating from the pepper spray, authorities said.
A deputy was conducting a security check inside a housing module when he heard an inmate — later identified as Correa — inside one of the cells yelling, said Deputy Trina Schrader. While investigating the disturbance, the deputy saw Correa begin to assault his cellmate, Schrader said.
The deputy ordered Correa to stop, but his commands were ignored, and deputies used pepper spray on him and handcuffed him, Schrader said. Correa was then escorted to the shower area for decontamination where he lost consciousness, Schrader said.
His cellmate suffered minor injuries in the assault and was treated by jail medical staff, she said.
