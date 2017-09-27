Sparks Leave Court For National Anthem For 2nd Straight WNBA Finals Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Playing for a WNBA title, the Los Angeles Sparks were booed after the team left the court just before the start of the national anthem for the second straight game.

Prior to the start of their 70-68 loss in Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx, the Sparks were booed heavily as they exited the court and again as they reappeared after the “The Star Spangled Banner” was over.

the @LA_Sparks head to locker room for national anthem, while @minnesotalynx lock arms. #WNBAFinals — Jessica Lopez (@lopezjrae) September 24, 2017

Sparks booed as they retake the floor after the singing of the national anthem in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/upZTj4bDMb — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 27, 2017

The team says it was a show of support for their NFL brethren who have come under withering criticism from President Donald Trump for using the national anthem as a vehicle to protest social injustice.

Nneka Ogwumike and Candace Parker have said that the display is not meant to be derogatory toward the flag or American soldiers.

The Lynx locked arms in a show of unity before Game 1, but stood in line in normal fashion before Game 2.

The scene at Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The Lynx link arms during the anthem, the Sparks stay in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/jckFULAvux — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 24, 2017

The Sparks are trying to become the first repeat champions since 2002, and they head home having earned a split at raucous Williams Arena.

