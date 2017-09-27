Machete-Wielding Suspect Attacks Driver During Carjacking

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A manhunt is underway for a carjacking suspect who wounded a driver with a machete and then stole the victim’s car in Hollywood Wednesday morning.
The attack occurred before 7 a.m. in the area of Western and Fountain avenues. According to Los Angeles police, the suspect produced a machete and injured the driver before taking the car.
The victim, who was taken to a hospital with lacerations, is in stable condition, police said.
The exact circumstances of the carjacking were unknown.
The suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man. There was no immediate description of the vehicle.