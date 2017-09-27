Report: LA Needs Stricter Enforcement Of Sidewalk Tents

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Increasing the number of storage bins available for the homeless and cracking down on tents erected on sidewalks were among the recommendations released Wednesday by City Controller Ron Galperin in an effort to combat the proliferation of homeless encampments.

The L.A. Homeless Services Authority’s annual count in January found 57,794 homeless in the county. That was a 23 percent jump from the year prior.

“L.A.’s encampments are one of the most visible signs that our residents are not being served by the status quo,” Galperin said. “The city must act to protect the health, safety and accessibility of all Angelenos, housed and homeless alike.”

According to Galperin’s report, tents are not permitted on city sidewalks between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. and personal property exceeding the equivalent of a 60-gallon container is never allowed in public spaces — but both are commonly found.

The report recommended stronger enforcement of tents and bulky items to help stop the spread of encampments.

It also recommended creating more storage bins for the homeless on under-utilized city-owned properties, as well more emergency shelters, designated encampment areas and/or longer term development of affordable and supportive housing.

“While some people in some neighborhoods have strongly opposed storage facilities, the reality is that homeless encampments and residents are already found in nearly every L.A. community. Clean, safe storage will only help to relieve this crisis,” according to the report.

The report also recommended:

— Intervening and cleaning before an encampment grows to the point of requiring extensive staffing, environmental protections and involuntary storage.

— Streamlining the cleanup and enforcement process.

— Improving systems of communication and establishing memorandums of understanding between the Los Angeles Sanitation Bureau, the police department and secondary agencies that play a role in cleanups.

— Assessing protocols related to homeless encampments.

