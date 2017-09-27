Good Samaritans Stop Woman’s Assault On Santa Clarita Trail, Transient Arrested

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A group of Good Samaritans rescued a 70-year-old woman who was attacked by a homeless man while walking on a trail in Santa Clarita Tuesday morning, deputies said.
Colton Ford, 29, has been arrested on attempted murder charges.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that at approximately 8:23 a.m., the victim was walking along the South Fork River Trail when she was approached and strangled by Ford.
Two cyclists, one of whom was a retired police officer, came upon the attack, where they found the victim unconscious on the ground, with Ford standing over her, the sheriff’s department said.
The cyclists called 911 and detained Ford while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive.
The victim was treated by Los Angeles County Fire crews and rushed to a hospital, where she remains in fair condition.
Ford was arrested by deputies and booked on attempted murder. He is being held on $2 million bail.
Anyone with information on the case should call LASD at 661-255-1121.