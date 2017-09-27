Driver Slams Into Inglewood Building After Being Shot

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A driver sustained only minor injuries after being shot and then crashing into the side of an office building in Inglewood overnight Tuesday.
The incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of La Brea Avenue. According to Inglewood police, the victim was driving north on La Brea when someone fired at his sedan. At least one bullet pierced the car, causing the man to lose control and slam into the side of an office building.
Police said the victim was only grazed by one of the bullets and is expected to be OK. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The collision, meanwhile left a large hole in the side of the building. No one was inside at the time. Police were awaiting building inspectors to determine the extent of the damage.
Investigators are unsure what triggered the shooting. There was no suspect description. It’s unclear if the shooter and victim knew each other.