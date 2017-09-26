USC Assistant Coach Charged In College Basketball Fraud, Corruption Probe

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Tony Bland, assistant coach of the University of Southern California’s basketball team, was among 10 people facing fraud and corruption charges in federal court Tuesday.
In addition to Bland, other coaches identified in court papers include former NBA star and Lakers assistant coach Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona, and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State. They are in federal custody and expected to make court appearances later today.
They were among 10 people charged in New York City federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company.
One unsealed complaint alleges “Person abused his coaching position (at Auburn) to solicit or obtain bribe payments” from a financial advisor for professional athletes, according to USA Today, which reported the investigation had been underway since 2015.
Over a 10-month period, the financial advisor allegedly paid more than $91,000 in bribes to Person in exchange for Person “agreeing to direct certain (Auburn) basketball players to retain the services (of the financial advisor)
when those student-athletes entered the NBA.”
A 9 a.m. news conference was expected to reveal more details.
