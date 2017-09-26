Soccer Game Turning Into Brawl Caught On Video

FONTANA (CBSLA) — A soccer game was caught on tape spiraling into a full-blown brawl. A dad with his young kids walked up on the violent scene and filmed people cursing, yelling and throwing punches. The wild mob seemed out of control and during it all someone yelled out that a baby might be caught up in the ugliness.

Adrian Alvarez, who was with his young son, was the one who recorded the smackdown Sunday at a park in Fontana.

“They were hitting each other. There were parents hitting some of the players. Yeah, it was crazy,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez says he heard the woman yelling that a baby was caught up in the fighting.

“People were out there with their kids. Some lady had her baby and she was trying to stop people and it was, yeah, a mess,” Alvarez said.

Police say they got a 911 call about the brawl. Whoever reported it said a call by a referee during the soccer game triggered the violence. When officers got to the park most of the crowd had scattered and no one would make a report. Police say there was no one on scene with any visible injuries. Fontana’s parks department says they are investigating who was using the field that day and whether there will be any consequences for either team.

“I think they were like 16 or 17 – they were younger. I think it was a championship game because they had a table with all these trophies on it,”

Alvarez, a kids soccer coach himself , says parents at these games need to keep it calm.

“I mean I can see how tempers get flared because your kid gets hurt because you want to protect them, but it shouldn’t come to that,” Alvarez said.