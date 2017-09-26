$1M Worth Of Psychedelic Mushrooms Seized In Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Police say officers responding to a call about a couple fighting found nearly 700 pounds of psilocybin “magic” mushrooms inside a house in Berkeley, alongside a mushrooms cultivation and sales operation.

(Berkeley Police Department)

Police say the drugs have a street value of $1 million.

The Berkeley Police Department says in a statement police went to the home Saturday night after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance.

A 37-year-old woman and her 35-year-old boyfriend refused to open the door but after a short time exited the house and were detained.

Officers entered and found a “large scale psychedelic mushroom processing operation.” They found, in plain view, 677 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of cultivation, as well as storage and distribution materials.

(Berkeley PD)

The couple, whose names have not been released, were arrested and booked into the Alameda County Jail on narcotics-related charges.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

