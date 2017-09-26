Homeowner Shot With Pellet Gun During Venice Break-In

VENICE (CBSLA) – A man was shot in the chest with a pellet gun while confronting two burglars at his Venice home early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Grand Canal.
At about 3 a.m., the homeowner was awakened by the sound of a glass door being shattered. The homeowner, Mark Woodcock, told CBS2 he came out onto his balcony to find two burglars attempting to break into his home.
Woodcock said that he shouted at them to get out. At that point, one of them raised his arm and shot Woodcock in the chest with a pellet gun. The suspects then broke into the home, stole cash and fled on foot.
“I shouldn’t have gone out onto the balcony,” Woodcock told CBS2. “It could have been a normal gun, and I could have been in intensive care now… I feel lucky.”
Woodcock was treated at the scene and did not require transport to a hospital.
There was no immediate description of the suspects. Los Angeles police are investigating.