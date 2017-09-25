Protesters Surround Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star In Hollywood Supporting NFL Players

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Protesters on Monday say NFL players who sit or take a knee during the National Anthem are exercising their first amendment rights and don’t agree with President Trump using profanity to join the debate.

The battle over standing during the national anthem was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who wanted to draw attention to how minorities are treated by police.

“For those that did it from the beginning, thank you. Maybe this will make a difference. We’re in a crazy climate in the country right now,” football fan Terrell Online said.

The president has continued to talk and tweet about the protests since he stepped into the debate on Friday saying the owners should tell the “son of a bitch…you’re fired” referring to players taking a knee or not standing during the national anthem.

NFL players are unionized and they work under a collective bargaining agreement. So getting rid of them isn’t so easy.

“If you’re just protesting peacefully and quietly, then you should be able to do it. It’s your right,” football fan Rafe Ibrahamin said.

Here in California the labor code protects the average worker as well. The law says an employer cannot come up with rules that forbids political activity, as long as it’s lawful.

But not everyone agrees.

“I think they should be disciplined. I mean if I don’t do the expectations that are expected of me by my employer, I am disciplined,” football fan Andrew Perman said.

“I find it very disheartening because we live in a great country. And if you feel the need to protest you need to find a way to do it that doesn’t insult the people who made the country what it is,” football fan Tammi Perman said.

However most protesters in Hollywood say what the president said on Friday showed that he is disrespecting the civil rights movement.