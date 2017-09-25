Rams DE Westbrooks Arrested For Unregistered Gun

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ethan Westbrooks was expected to practice with the team Monday following his arrest for an unregistered gun.
Westbrooks was stopped this weekend by police in Bakersfield for speeding when sources say police found a firearm not registered to Westbrooks in his vehicle, the Daily News reported.
He was arrested and later released on bail.
The arrest marks his second since last March, when Westbrooks was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Sacramento. Prosecutors later declined to file charges.
