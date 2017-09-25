Boyfriend Arrested In Connection With Suspicious Death Of Santa Clarita Man

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A suspect was arrested Monday in the strangulation death of a man whose body was found in Santa Clarita.
Christian Ortiz, 21, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Aura Sierra.
Family members say the body of Brayan “Brian” Rodriguez, 20, was the man who was found strangled in the 23600 block of Via Valer just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Ortiz his boyfriend, according to the family.
Rodriguez, who was a student at UC San Diego and College of the Canyons, had been missing since Friday, and family members had posted missing posters in search of Rodriguez.
Deputies were called out to the scene on the report of a man not breathing, and the man was found dead at the scene. Deputies said they knew immediately the death was suspicious based on where the body was found inside the home.
They did not give further details.
Anyone with information about the death can call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323 890-5500.
