Suspect Shot, Wounded By La Verne Police

LA VERNE (CBSLA.com) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives were assisting La Verne police in investigating an officer-involved-shooting Saturday that left one man injured and one officer injured.
It took place at 3:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to Deputy Joana Warren.
A man was hit by gunfire from La Verne officers, Warren said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. His current condition was unknown.
An officer was also injured during the confrontation. The sheriff’s department did not say how the officer was injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was last reported in stable condition, Warrant said.
There’s no word yet on what precipitated the confrontation or why the man was stopped by police.
Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. All tips can be made confidential.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)